HART: Trump Indicted; Biden And Pence Next For The Same Alleged ‘Crimes’?

Remember when Trump was first elected and our government, the FBI and the like told us that Trump was essentially a “Russian agent” — a stooge of Putin and the Kremlin, etc.? Remember? Good times.

Then we paid John Durham millions to investigate his own department. He said the FBI did not act honorably at high levels and that, as many of us knew, the Hillary Clinton Campaign essentially paid for the phony “Steele dossier” that it used to frame Trump. Our “deep state” FBI, in cahoots with the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the DNC, fabricated all of it, and lying shills in Congress like Adam Schiff pushed it. The Durham Report basically concluded that the only ones NOT participating in the Trump/Russia collusion conspiracy were Trump and Russia.

It has become apparent to anyone paying attention that the entrenched Democrat lifers in the unaccountable “deep state” in D.C want to get Trump. We have so many laws in America, layered upon older laws, that they can get any one of us if they want.

In fact, Harvard University professor Harvey Silverglate estimates that daily life in the United States is so over-criminalized that the average American professional commits about three felonies a day. Moreover, if you count local laws, onepoll.com concluded that we all commit 7 crimes a week.

I read where a man was charged with offering three women food in exchange for sex. I guess he was charged with three counts of dating.

That allows a capricious government with all the power over us it wants to make us comply or be targeted. And this is what is happening. Forget Trump and his likely mishandling of classified documents. This is about a government that has grown too large, too expensive, and too unaccountable.

Your garden variety criminals are much less of a danger to us than an entrenched, politically coordinated, unaccountable federal government.

Sadly, even with our over-incarcerated America (we have about 5% of the world’s population, but 25% of the world’s inmates), those who rape, rob and kill seem to run free in big Democrat-run cities like Atlanta.

Fundamental to every crime pursued in America, there should be a victim. Not a victim like a soccer player laying out pretending to get hurt to draw a foul, but a real victim. We are in a place in America where we hardly incarcerate real criminals in favor of chasing political opponents and ruining their lives. The process is the punishment, it is often said of being the target of dubious crimes.

Maybe a guy like Trump, who operates in the real world, did not understand government rules since they make little sense to most of us. Former FBI Director Comey admitted to intentionally tricking Trump appointee General Michael Flynn into BS charges and ruining his life – and he said it with a smirk. That is not how “our” government should operate.

So will our DOJ and AG Merrick Garland go after Joe Biden, who also had classified documents for years, including at the Chinese-funded Penn Center? Say what you will about Joe Biden’s lack of economic understanding; Biden family members are the only ones who have a trade surplus with China. With family grift and corruption, Biden’s baggage makes Trump’s look like a small carry-on bag.

After the pre-dawn raid by 30-plus machine gun toting federales on Trump and his family at Mar-a-Lago, Biden had plenty of time to purge his garage and many beachfront homes of classified documents. These homes were bought on his government salary (while ostensibly afraid of global warming raising our sea levels).

Yet Biden, like Trump and Mike Pence, had highly important classified documents. Will the feds indict them? Of course not. Same crime, different people: our two-tiered justice system. Since Pence will not be running with Trump again (Pence felt two men running seemed gay), he is probably as safe as Biden.

And how about Hillary Clinton, the OG of dodging felonies? She destroyed over 30,000 emails under Federal subpoena. And to make sure they were gone, she also “bleach bit” her old cell phones and smashed the SIM cards. Yet she still had classified documents on her personal server. Apparently, this was “no problem” per Comey and “his” FBI. I bet if they raided Hillary’s home, they would find boxes and boxes of classified suicide notes.

Hillary is just watching Biden and Trump implode but won’t say if she is running. It’s just like Hillary to leave folks hanging.

A libertarian op-ed humorist and award-winning author, Ron does commentary on radio and TV. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

