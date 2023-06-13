Kids’ Cartoon Features ‘Nonbinary’ Characters And A Discussion On Pronouns

Cartoon Network is set to premiere an LGBTQ inclusive episode of “We Baby Bears” on Saturday, according to GLAAD.

Cartoon Network is a children’s television channel that airs “We Baby Bears,” the prequel series to “We Bare Bears,” which is about three brother bears and their adventures. The Season 2 premiere, titled “Polly’s New Crew,” is about the bears meeting an old friend who has been cursed, and features two non-binary characters and a discussion about correct pronoun usage, according to GLAAD. (RELATED: America’s Largest Teachers Union Unveils LGBTQ Toolkit Detailing ‘Ze/Zim’ Pronouns, How To Address ‘Bias’)

The use of pronouns and how to use them is shown in a clip as a character introduces herself to the bears by saying “I am the great Winnifred, she/her, actor extraordinaire.” One of the bears, Panda, introduces Box by saying the character uses “they/them pronouns and they make an exceptionally good quiche.”

“I use they/them pronouns, as well,” Polly responds, according to the clip.

New episode of @cartoonnetwork’s kid’s show “We Baby Bears” introduces non-binary characters who go by they/them pronouns. They’re after your kids. pic.twitter.com/DMimiXslLX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

The decision to include non-binary characters in the show came after crew members “came out with they/them pronouns,” GLAAD reported.

“Our show team values representation because it’s something everybody on the show deeply cares about,” the team stated, according to GLAAD.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

