Driver Arrested After Allegedly Plowing Into Six Pedestrians, Killing Three

A man driving a van allegedly hit six people in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, killing three of them, according to The Associated Press.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three of the victims died and the three others were injured, according to the AP. The events happened between 4 and 5:30 a.m.

Two people were found dead on one street and another was found dead on a different street. The other three people who were hit and injured were in a third location.

I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the… — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 13, 2023

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Nottingham Chief Constable Kate Meynell said in a statement Tuesday,

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody,” Meynell continued.

Officials have not yet released the man’s name or a possible motive.

Witness Lynn Haggit saw the man in the van check his mirrors when he saw saw the police behind him. When he saw the police, he sped straight into a man and a woman standing on a street corner, according to the AP.

“He went straight into them, he didn’t even bother to turn,” Haggitt said. “The woman went on the curb, the man went up in the air, there was such a bang, I wish I never saw it, it’s really shaken me up.”

Another witness, Kane Brady, told GB News that loud noises and yelling from police woke him up. He also reported seeing the police drag the resistant man out of the vehicle before finding a knife in the van.

“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” said Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.