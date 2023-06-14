Biden Vetoes GOP-Led Effort To Stop Strict Vehicle Emissions Regulations

President Joe Biden vetoed a Republican-led measure Wednesday that intended to nullify new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) emission standards on heavy-duty trucks.

The nullification measure passed the House in a vote of 221-203 and squeaked by the Senate 50-49 with the aid of Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

“I vetoed a Republican resolution to repeal an @EPA standard that will make our air cleaner and prevent thousands of premature deaths by limiting hazardous heavy-duty vehicle pollution. This would take us backwards in our fight against air pollution, so I’m blocking it,” Biden tweeted.

Earlier, I vetoed a Republican resolution to repeal an @EPA standard that will make our air cleaner and prevent thousands of premature deaths by limiting hazardous heavy-duty vehicle pollution. This would take us backwards in our fight against air pollution, so I’m blocking it. pic.twitter.com/7M5S8rNGFs — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2023

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday described the Republican votes as the latest effort “to pollute the air our children breathe.” (RELATED: Congress Votes To Repeal Biden’s Climate Rule Targeting Trucks, Heavy Vehicles)

The EPA rule is 80% stricter than the previous regulation and will mandate heavy-duty vehicles manufactured after 2027 to cut emissions by nearly 50% by 2045.

The EPA estimates that the new rule will result in “up to 2,900 fewer premature deaths; 6,700 fewer hospital admissions and emergency department visits; 18,000 fewer cases of childhood asthma; 3.1 million fewer cases of asthma symptoms and allergic rhinitis symptoms; 78,000 fewer lost days of work; 1.1 million fewer lost school days for children, and $29 billion in annual net benefits,” a press release from the agency reads.