Politics

Chip Roy Goes Nuclear On ‘Tyrannical’ Executive Branch Over ‘Forced’ Masking Of 2-Year-Olds

Chip Roy Speaks On House Floor

(Screenshot/Twitter)

Jack Moore Contributor
Font Size:

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy took to the House floor on Wednesday to slam Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler over his comments on masking children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadler had spoken up earlier in the day to defend pandemic policies like vaccine mandates and masking requirements for young children. While speaking Nadler said parents who failed to mask their two-year-old children before vaccines became available were guilty of “child abuse.” He also argued that the vaccines prevented transmission virus, a claim that has been widely debunked.

In response, Roy took the floor and said Nadler was “basically making the case for me more effectively than I can” against the “tyrannical state of the executive branch.” Roy characterized Nadler, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, as arguing that “the power of the government, the full power of the federal government should be a part of ensuring and forcing your children, your two-year-old child, to be masked.”

Roy also claimed that the Democratic Party is “fully comfortable with the power of the government being used to shut down your business, force you out of work unless you take an experimental vaccine that has not been proven to actually do what the gentleman [Nadler] just said.”