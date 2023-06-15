Man Chases Chickens Into Basement And Finds Over 2,000-Year-Old City. Could Similar Structures Exist In America?

The lost underground city of Derinkuyu was first discovered in the 1960s, when a Turkish homeowner was chasing chickens through a hole in his basement, and fell upon the ancient architecture. But could similar underground fortresses exist here in the U.S.?

As the world reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like every outlet under the sun is writing about Derinkuyu, the mysterious dwelling that is thought to have housed upwards of 20,000 people at some point in our ancient past. The sudden attention is likely due to the site being opened to visitors, according to the New York Post, and thanks to renegade researchers like Graham Hancock who’ve helped bring new attention to this strange artifact from our past.

Archaeologists believe the native Cappadocian Greek Christians last abandoned the site in 1923 when Turkey expelled them in a population exchange with Greece. The site’s complex architecture and design still leaves more questions than answers to our past. (RELATED: Mayan ‘Superhighways’ Suggest We Need To Rethink How Advanced Our Ancestors Really Were)

The city sits some 280 feet below the Earth’s surface and features a series of tunnels and open cave-like homes, storage, cattle stables, schools, wineries, and a chapel. The folks who built the masterpiece also managed to add ventilation for fresh air and a stream of fresh water. The main city also connects to some 200 or more other underground villages, towns, and cities throughout the region.

While the exact date of its development is unknown, ancient writings suggest it was in existence in 370 BC. Others have hypothesized the site has been around since 1200 BC, the BBC noted.

What surprises me is just how intact the city still is. Turkey exists within a highly seismic region of our planet, so one would assume that the structure would have been destroyed by an earthquake some time after its development. The fact it has survived this long suggests that we should probably learn a heck of a lot more about such sustainable forms of architecture.

Maybe climate activists should go live underground to avoid all the awful things cow farts are doing to our atmosphere? I don’t think anyone would stop them.

But did you know that similar underground fortresses may have been developed here in the U.S.? You may have heard of the Denver Airport conspiracy, which suggests that there is an enormous underground fortress beneath the site.

But you may not have heard the long-lost stories of ancient discoveries in the Grand Canyon. This stranger-than-fiction tale tells of a similar structure to Derinkuyu in America’s best backyard. I won’t be able to do justice to the entire story, so check out this excellent (short) video that deep dives into the evidence supporting this claim.

Personally, I fully believe that the government and major academic/research institutions would cover-up our past. We’re currently living in the stupidest epoch of modern history, where a small group of people dictate our education, and remove us from our natural tendencies for exploration. We’re slaves to an unsustainable system of hierarchies that remove our humanity. If people are capable of creating this lived experience, if they’re capable of hiding our histories. It’s just that simple.