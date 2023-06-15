Police Launch Sexual Assault Investigation Into Rammstein Frontman Till Lindemann

German police said Wednesday that an investigation has been launched against Till Lindemann, the frontman of metal band Rammstein, after multiple women accused him of sexual assault.

Several women have come forward in the last few weeks alleging they were drugged and groomed for sexual activity with Lindemann, now 60, at Rammstein after-show parties, according to Barron’s. Lindemann has denied all allegations, and his attorney called the allegations “without exception untrue.”

“Preliminary proceedings have been initiated against Till Lindemann on allegations relating to sexual offences and the distribution of narcotics,” a spokesperson for Berlin’s public prosecution office told Barron’s. The office launched their investigation after receiving several criminal complaints filed by third parties, meaning those who were not directly involved in the allegations.

German band Rammstein took to the stage in Munich as lead singer Till Lindemann faces accusations of sexual misconduct from more than a dozen women. The 60,000 person stadium was packed, but some fans chose to boycott the show: pic.twitter.com/wXd3mxW2pF — DW News (@dwnews) June 9, 2023

A series of women have come forward via social media to describe alleged situations where Lindemann acted inappropriately toward them, the Guardian reported. Many of the women claim the band pre-chose them via social media to go backstage and engage with the band. (RELATED: JPMorgan Settles In Jeffrey Epstein Case)

Rammstein denied the allegations against Lindemann in a statement shared on Instagram. “We tell our fans: it is important that you feel good and safe at our shows – in front and behind the stage.” The band is best known for their bizarre, overtly sexualized metal-genre performance art that borders on cabaret.