HARVEY: Comey’s Biden Endorsement Is Politically Worthless, But Voters Can’t Afford To Ignore Its Implications

Shocker: Democrats are taking a victory lap on Donald Trump’s indictment, like it’s not the same, old witch hunt from before. It’s funny how congressional left-wingers who despise America suddenly care about “national security.”

Another shocker: Ex-FBI Director James Comey has endorsed Biden, claiming “he’s willing to serve”—whatever that means. The man who made it a mission to destroy Trump is once again playing the Democrat operative, spinning the narrative that Biden is the only 2024 candidate “who abides the law and our Constitution.”

Politically speaking, does the Comey endorsement matter in the grand scheme of things? Not quite. Comey is an irrelevant political player who shed any semblance of impartiality and objectivity to carry out a political vendetta against a man he still loathes. His political prognostications will sway few votes, if any.

If anything, Republicans will reap the rewards of Comey throwing himself in the 2024 presidential news cycle, as voters are once again reminded about his various transgressions dating back to the Obama years. From peddling the Clinton campaign’s “Russian collusion” lie to leaking confidential memos to the press, Comey’s knew no limits, as long as it punished Trump.

When a witch hunt became the status quo in Washington, D.C., Comey was one of the key culprits. Even today, Comey claims to have no regrets about the infamous Russia investigation, which he and the entire intelligence community knew was a fabricated campaign hoax that wasted tens of millions of taxpayer dollars and countless media headlines ultimately leading nowhere.

While Comey’s endorsement is virtually worthless as a political tactic, Americans cannot ignore it. The politicization of American institutions—most notably the Federal Bureau of Investigation—has long eroded public trust in the federal government and failed to serve Americans, with Comey being a poster child for dirty politics. From those in power to the rest of America, no one benefits from a politicized law enforcement apparatus in the nation’s capital, except for FBI directors and other entrenched interests.

Under the Biden administration, the politicization of America’s intelligence agencies is spreading like a virus. In recent months, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has made it a top priority to target Republicans and carry out a left-wing agenda. DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith’s recent Trump indictment is only the latest example, as federal regulators take a hard look at classified documents stored in his Mar-a-Lago residence while seemingly overlooking Biden’s own classified document scandal. Smith has made a career out of targeting Republicans, so going after the most popular Republican in the United States comes as no surprise.

FBI Director Christopher Wray is yet another bad apple within the intelligence community, so much so that Congress has initiated contempt proceedings against the FBI for the first time in U.S. history. In question is Wray’s utter unwillingness to treat the Biden family with any modicum of scrutiny.

Since the beginning, Wray’s FBI has handled the Biden document scandal with kid gloves, if at all. The same FBI has refused to take any of the various accusations levied against Hunter Biden seriously. His shady business dealings in China, Ukraine, and other foreign countries are now the stuff of legend, and yet he carries on with daily life like he is immune to even minor punishment. In today’s political climate, perhaps he is immune.

All the while, Biden is all too willing to appear publicly with members of the Hunter corruption cabal. He is all too ready to profess innocence despite the overwhelming evidence working against him, maintaining that “my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him.”

Before, America’s intelligence communities would have at least taken a president’s faith and trust with a grain of salt. But, today, there is absolutely no guarantee that a sitting Democrat in the White House will face even a tiny portion of the scrutiny that inevitably follows a Republican president. Trump now faces an unprecedented indictment because his name is “Trump,” while Biden’s corruption festers and eyes remain wide shut.

Is it a coincidence that Biden’s top political opponent in 2024 is the subject of an unprecedented indictment and other legal scrutiny? Of course not. Taking down Trump has been the Democratic Party’s guiding principle since 2015, so Democrat-run intelligence agencies are naturally just following suit under Biden’s leadership.

Is it a coincidence that Hunter Biden’s many scandals are treated like some Republican hoax leading up to a pivotal election cycle? Try again. The perfect timing is anything but coincidental.

In the end, the ball is in the American voter’s court. When our federal government fails us, we still have the power to make change come Election Day. We can either vote for Biden and corruption, or support new leadership that brings accountability back to Washington, D.C.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President.