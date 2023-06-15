‘Justice Should Be Colorblind’: Leo Terrell Blows A Gasket Over Marine Vet Charged In Subway Death

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell lost his cool Thursday while discussing the charges against Marine veteran Daniel Penny.

Penny was indicted in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on Wednesday, ABC News reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter charges by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in mid-May following the subway altercation. Penny placed Neely in a chokehold after Neely allegedly began acting erratically and threatening fellow passengers. Several witnesses have since come to Penny’s defense, calling him a “hero.”

“Are the prosecutors playing the race card in the Penny case?” Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked. (RELATED: Daniel Penny Speaks Out On Jordan Neely’s Death: ‘I Couldn’t Just Sit Still’)

“I’m going to be clear, absolutely,” Terrell said. “This Marine is being prosecuted because he’s a white male. The Democrats go after white men. I don’t understand how you can be a Democrat because they’re targeting him. I’ll guarantee you this, this Marine was protecting people of all colors. There was other people helping him, people of color, but what does Bragg do? This Soros-backed DA goes after Penny because he’s white. It sends the wrong message.”

WATCH:

“Justice should be colorblind, it’s not. They go after him because they want the dynamics of a black victim and a white assailant because the Democrats will never give up the race card.”

Terrell continued, saying, “Everything is based on race or gender, and what you have here is a criminal justice system [that] is upside down.”

“The average black American in this country, they want law and order. They support the police. This is the Democratic hierarchy, Stu, they want to keep black Americans thinking this country is racist. It’s not racist, it’s not racist at all,” he said. “Black Americans want law and order and they’re not getting it from the Democratic Party. If you want law and order, vote Republican.”