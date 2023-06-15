Opinion

MCGINNIS: COVID Is Over. Rampant Federal Employee Telework Should Be Too

Pete McGinnis Contributor
“It’s time for America to get back to work and fill our great downtowns again with people,”  President Biden announced. With the worst of the pandemic over, “People working from home  can feel safe and begin to return to their offices.” “We’re doing that here in the federal  government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person,” he added.  

That was from the president’s State of the Union address in January 2022. It is now June 2023,  and that has not yet happened. Remote work seems to have gone on remote control, with costly consequences for taxpayers. 

Two months ago, Biden’s Office of Personnel Management (OPM) issued guidance “urging” agencies to bring workers back to the office full-time. But, according to The Hill, the guidance  “does not set concrete dates or targets for moving to in-office work, and does encourage  remote work where it has been most efficient, perhaps making some telework a standard part  of federal agencies going forward.” 

Clearly, there’s been no sense of urgency about repopulating federal offices. To some degree,  that’s understandable. An April Federal News Network survey of 4,700 federal employees found  that two thirds would look for a new job if they were ordered to return to the office full-time, or  at least more than they currently do. Whether or not that many actually would go job-hunting,  let alone find better situations, it makes sense that agencies wouldn’t be in a hurry to create  morale problems. 

But as for keeping “remote work where it has been most efficient,” the evidence currently  available says it hasn’t been very efficient at all. 

When the director of OPM testified before the House Committee on Oversight and  Accountability Committee in March, it became clear that the OPM was not properly tracking  levels of telework or performance data. In May 2023, Chairman Comer and nearly two dozen  members of the committee sent letters to 25 federal agencies requesting information into their  telework and remote work rates and policies. In a press release published the same month, the  committee announced a probe into federal agencies’ telework and remote work policies to  determine their impacts on employee performances and service deliveries.  

The move to remote and telework in the early stages of the pandemic made sense. However,  even then, many raised concerns that the federal agencies lacked mechanisms with which to  properly monitor this transition. Unfortunately, these fears were not unfounded, as an internal  Health and Human Services (HHS) report obtained by the Functional Government Initiative (FGI)  showed that 25 percent of HHS employees were not logging in to work on any given day,  according to VPN login data. 

In one of its reports, FGI compared employee leave usage from 24 federal agencies before and  since the pandemic telework policies were implemented. The increase in telework directly  correlated with a dramatic decline in the use of both annual and sick leave. Compared to leave  usage in 2018 pre-pandemic, leave usage dropped between 15-40 percent amongst these  federal agencies in 2020. This frightening revelation could mean that federal employees may  have fudged their time and attendance numbers to the tune of $1.4 billion in taxpayer funds. 

Government agencies themselves have cited problems with telework. In September 2021, the  Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Inspector General inspected “computer logs and  telephone records of its employees, aiming to ensure its employees were engaging in work  activities at the proper times,” reported the Government Executive. “The probes have resulted in  employee discipline, including firings, according to SSA IG staff.” 

There are countless more federal policies enacted as a result of the pandemic that we could  highlight. Admittedly, many of the decisions made were understandable given the information  available at the time, such as encouraging the use of masks, for example.  

Yet, post-pandemic, new light shows many policies were outright detrimental and abused by  some federal employees. For some reason, the Biden Administration continues to defend these  policies – and even wants to make some of them permanent – without producing data  supporting their effectiveness.  

With so much taxpayer money on the line, the public is right to expect some greater  transparency and accountability. Unfortunately, the federal government has not been eager to  deliver it.

Pete McGinnis is the communications director for the Functional Government Initiative (FGI), a watchdog group dedicated to shining a light on government dysfunction. 

