Vanderbilt University Clinic Stops Sex Change Procedures For Minors In Wake Of Tennessee Law

The Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s (VUMC) pediatric transgender clinic is no longer offering sex change procedures for minors following the passage of a key Tennessee law banning the practice, parents confirmed to the Nashville Post.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation into law March 3. Parents were sent an email from VUMC confirming the clinic will no longer be serving patients, according to the Nashville Post. (RELATED: DeSantis Signs Bill Outlawing ‘Mutilation’ Of Minors Through Transgender Surgeries)

“Your current medication prescription is affected by the laws coming into effect regarding gender affirming care,” according to an email obtained by the Post. “VUMC will not fulfill refill requests for medication prescribed for gender affirming care after June 1, 2023. … All medications dispensed for gender affirming care must have a completion date that is prior to 7/1/23.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against Tennessee challenging the law in April, leading the Department of Justice to submit a complaint almost a week later to try to prevent it from going into effect.

Tennessee is one of 11 states that has legislation restricting sex change procedures for children.

“Gender-affirming care would remain legal during the course of our challenge if we get a preliminary injunction from the judge blocking enforcement of any part of the law before the 7/1 effective date. Similar laws have been blocked in Alabama and Arkansas while those trials proceed,” ACLU of Tennessee spokesperson, Gillian Branstetter, told the Nashville Post.

The Tennessee law threatens to revoke a doctor’s medical license if they treat minors with sex changes and offers a way for parents to sue if their child receives care without their approval.

“With regard to gender-affirming care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, we continue to fully comply with all federal and state laws and are carefully following the legal proceedings challenging the constitutionality of Tennessee’s new law,” VUMC spokesman, Craig Boerner said in an email, according to the Nashville Post.

VUMC and the Tennessee ACLU chapter did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

