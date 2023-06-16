US

Cops Reportedly Find Cache Of 10+ Firearms In 15-Year-Old’s Bedroom

CANADA-POLITICS-GUNS

DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

Police discovered a cache of over 10 firearms in the possession of a 15-year-old boy while arresting him on suspicion of armed robbery, according to local news outlet FOX 5 Atlanta.

Newnan’s Drug and Vice Unit joined Atlanta Police at the boy’s home to investigate an April robbery, FOX 5 reported Thursday. The arrested suspect is one of two juveniles police believe to be involved in the alleged burglary, according to the outlet. The 15-year-old’s name has not been released due to his age.

Police found the suspect hiding under his bedcovers with his finger on the trigger of a fully loaded automatic weapon, FOX 5 reported. “Actually found him hiding in a bedroom, under covers, on a bed with an AR pistol fully loaded with the safety off, under the blankets,” Newnan Police Sgt. Nathan McNamara said, according to the outlet.

Among the cache, police found extended magazines, double-drum rifle magazines and a handgun modified to fire continuously, making it a de-facto automatic weapon, FOX 5 reported. (RELATED: Feds Bust Alleged Drug And Gun-Running Ring On Charges Of Converting Pistols To Full-Autos)

Police identified one of the handguns they found as one that had been stolen during the April robbery, according to the outlet. In addition to the 15-year-old, law enforcement previously arrested an unidentified 14-year-old in connection with the robbery, FOX 5 reported.