John Fetterman Bumbles His Way Through Another Senate Hearing

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman struggled through a hearing on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia on Friday, video shows.

Democratic Delaware Sen. Tom Carper gave Fetterman a chance to comment on the collapse, which caused significant damage to the busy highway. A tanker truck carrying gasoline caught fire while traveling on the interstate Sunday morning, leading the northbound lanes of the highway to crumble. (RELATED: The Sure-Fire Secret That Won Fetterman His Campaign Could Win DeSantis The Presidency)

The Pennsylvania senator appeared confused as he formulated a response to the collapse.

“I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?”

The Pennsylvania senator mispronounced the word “artery” and slurred several words in the next portion of his comments. He acknowledged the importance of the I-95 highway, saying it’s important for the entire East Coast and not just that area of the state.

“Obviously, you know, you’re pretty much preoccupied with the 95, and I certainly am too and we know it’s a major [artery] not just for Pennsylvania, but for the East Coast,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman’s health has been a topic of concern after he suffered a stroke during his Senate run. He stuttered profusely in his first interview after the stroke and his words required closed-captioning. He then struggled to get through his first hearing speech in April after leaving the hospital, where he had been treated for clinical depression. The senator appeared to stumble through the questioning of former Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker in May.