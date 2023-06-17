Obama-Appointed Judge Rules In Favor Of School That Sent Student Home For ‘Only Two Genders’ T-Shirt

An Obama-appointed federal judge in Massachusetts ruled Friday that a public school was likely within its rights when it sent a seventh-grade student home for wearing a T-shirt with the message “There Are Only Two Genders,” according to court documents reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The district court judge, Indira Talwani, suggested that the phrase “would intrude on the rights of others” and the shirt worn by Middleborough Public Schools middle schooler Liam Morrison could be disallowed by the dress code of the school, denying his request for a preliminary injunction, according to court documents. The teenager alleged previously that he was sent home for wearing the shirt in March and was told by administrators that his shirt made other students feel unsafe, according to the New York Post.

Bonkers ruling— Federal judge in Massachusetts says a shirt that reads “there are only two genders” is not protected speech and “invades the rights of others.”https://t.co/uzcVh60rlZ pic.twitter.com/Nyb9yi5OR6 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 17, 2023

Morrison recalled his experience to the school board in a viral post by popular Twitter account Libs of TikTok. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Rips DOJ For ‘Shocking Attack’ On ‘Freedom Of Speech’ In Internet ‘Troll’ Conviction)

A 12-year-old in @MiddleboroughPS was allegedly sent home from school and told he’s making people feel unsafe for wearing a shirt that said “there are only 2 genders.” Watch him destroy the school board 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hCBO5wXIgh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2023

The teenager was taken out of gym class, he said. “I was told that people were complaining about the words on my shirt,” he told the school board. He was told he needed to remove his shirt before going to class, but he refused and was sent home from school as a result.

Views on gender in America have been changing, with Americans shifting their views away from the belief in more than two genders, according to a PRRI poll. The debate on gender identity has become a flashpoint in the culture in recent years, with one gamer being banned from Twitch for saying there are only two genders, according to Newsweek. A neuroscientist was also removed from his American Psychological Association discussion group for saying that there are only two sexes, according to Newsweek.

“I don’t complain when I see pride flags and diversity posters hung throughout the school, do you know why? Because others have a right to their beliefs just as I do,” Morrison told the school board.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.