Drag Queen Story Hour Event Reportedly Packed After Staff Took ‘De-Escalation’ Training For Protests

The Downtown Reno library in Nevada faced protesters Thursday as it held its first “family-friendly” Drag Queen Story Hour, with the library auditorium hitting its capacity, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The event was held in conjunction with the LGBT group, Our Center, reported KUNR.

Library staff and volunteers in Nevada reportedly trained last week to prepare for possible protests during Drag Queen Story Hour events, according to KUNR. (RELATED: ‘Not A Suitable Use’: Pentagon Cancels Air Force Base Drag Show Right Before Pride Month)

Colorful umbrellas and rainbow flags — as well as a handful of protesters across the street — greeted a long line of attendees Thursday at the first of three Drag Queen Story Hour library events in the Reno area.

Volunteers and Washoe County Library System staff were trained to not engage with protesters and instead spread positivity at the event, KUNR reported. Other volunteers held rainbow umbrellas and lined up on the streets of downtown Reno to escort families and children into the local library, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Outside the library, however, a man read the Bible and other protestors sang songs of faith, the outlet reported. Several people held signs reading, “Stop drag queen story time” and “Libraries are for education not immoral indoctrination.”

The drag queen who read at Thursday’s event, Miss Ginger Divine, has performed as a drag queen for over a decade in Reno, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Miss Devine — whose real name is Christopher Daniels — was honored by Democrat Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto in June 2022 while reading at a Washoe County Library System Drag Queen Story Time event, the outlet reported.

#DragQueenStoryTime was a success! Sparks families came out today to meet Miss Ginger and join in the fun. Special thanks to Austin from @SenCortezMasto’s office for presenting Ginger with a very special proclamation! What an honor on this fabulous day! 🌈📚 pic.twitter.com/XE0eA3ImJm — Washoe County Library (@WashoeLibrary) June 26, 2022

Daniels also worked for Sex Out Loud, a campus organization at the University of Wisconsin-Madison teaching students “all about the world of kink, including role play, kinky toys, and bondage,” according to an October 2020 tweet.

Join us for our Kink Workshop tonight!! Want to heat up your Halloween? Curious about kink? Come to this sex-positive, interactive program to learn all about the world of kink, including role play, kinky toys, and bondage. pic.twitter.com/E3d7zhSh0s — Sex Out Loud (@sexoutloudwi) October 26, 2020

He also went by Reverend Divine, according to the Washington Free Beacon report. Daniels has also claimed sexually explicit materials are not “influencing the young impressionable minds of the youth,” which he called “bullshit.”

Two other Drag Queen Story Hour events are expected to be held Saturday and July 15 at other Washoe County Library System locations, the website shared.