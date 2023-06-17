US

Drag Queen Story Hour Event Reportedly Packed After Staff Took ‘De-Escalation’ Training For Protests

(Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Frances Floresca Contributor
The Downtown Reno library in Nevada faced protesters Thursday as it held its first “family-friendly” Drag Queen Story Hour, with the library auditorium hitting its capacity, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The event was held in conjunction with the LGBT group, Our Center, reported KUNR.

Library staff and volunteers in Nevada reportedly trained last week to prepare for possible protests during Drag Queen Story Hour events, according to KUNR. (RELATED: ‘Not A Suitable Use’: Pentagon Cancels Air Force Base Drag Show Right Before Pride Month)

Volunteers and Washoe County Library System staff were trained to not engage with protesters and instead spread positivity at the event, KUNR reported. Other volunteers held rainbow umbrellas and lined up on the streets of downtown Reno to escort families and children into the local library, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Outside the library, however, a man read the Bible and other protestors sang songs of faith, the outlet reported. Several people held signs reading, “Stop drag queen story time” and “Libraries are for education not immoral indoctrination.”

The drag queen who read at Thursday’s event, Miss Ginger Divine, has performed as a drag queen for over a decade in Reno, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Miss Devine — whose real name is Christopher Daniels — was honored by Democrat Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto in June 2022 while reading at a Washoe County Library System Drag Queen Story Time event, the outlet reported.

Daniels also worked for Sex Out Loud, a campus organization at the University of Wisconsin-Madison teaching students “all about the world of kink, including role play, kinky toys, and bondage,” according to an October 2020 tweet.

He also went by Reverend Divine, according to the Washington Free Beacon report. Daniels has also claimed sexually explicit materials are not “influencing the young impressionable minds of the youth,” which he called “bullshit.”

Two other Drag Queen Story Hour events are expected to be held Saturday and July 15 at other Washoe County Library System locations, the website shared.