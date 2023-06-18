6-Year-Old Boy Dies From Same Lightning Strike Which Killed Father Weeks Earlier

A Texas boy died Friday weeks after he and his father were struck by lightning while coming home from school May 15, according to the New York Post. The father was reportedly killed instantly.

Matthew Boggs, 34, and Grayson Boggs, 6, are among the five U.S. victims who died from a lightning bolt this year, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident occurred in the small Central Texas town of Valley Mills as the young boy and his brother, Elijah Boggs, 11, returned home with their father after kindergarten. (RELATED: Lightning Strikes Army Ranger Students During Lightning Safety Class)

While walking, Elijah reportedly turned left while his father and Grayson stayed to the right.

The father and son were reportedly holding hands when the lightning struck them down, the outlet reported. “He just got done telling Grayson, ‘I love you, buddy,’ and that’s when the lightning hit,” said Grayson’s grandmother, Angeli Boggs.

The impact of the lightning made the two land on their faces, and once the family and neighbors arrived to perform CPR and life-saving measures, the father had already reportedly died. Grayson fought for his life in the last four weeks at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.

The doctors reported his condition would not improve and it was decided to remove the young boy from the ventilator Tuesday.

The young Grayson died at 5:05 a.m. Friday. Crowdfunding was organized to raise money for the boy’s funeral.