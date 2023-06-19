‘Acting As Police’: DCNF Reporter Describes How Chinese ‘Intelligence Service’ Quietly Operates In US

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter described Monday how a key Chinese intelligence service quietly operates “service centers” in seven American cities.

Philip Lenczycki told WMAL talk show host Vince Coglianese, who also serves as editorial director of the Daily Caller, the Overseas Chinese Service Centers (OCSCs) are located in San Francisco, California; Houston, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; St. Paul, Minnesota; Salt Lake City, Utah; St. Louis, Missouri and Charlotte, North Carolina. The centers, which were ostensibly created to assist Chinese citizens living abroad, are housed within various nonprofits based in the U.S. (RELATED: Dems Cry ‘Racism’ After DCNF Bombshells Expose Rep. Judy Chu and Biden Appointee’s Ties To Alleged Chinese Intel)

LISTEN:

“What we found was that there’s a Chinese Communist Party intelligence service called the United Front Work Department and it turns out that they are operating sixty-six… so-called overseas Chinese service centers around the world and seven of those are in the United States,” Lenczycki told Coglianese.

Lenczycki noted that individuals involved with the OCSCs met with officials of China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS), which detailed how they could aid efforts by Chinese law enforcement. The Justice Department accused China’s MPS of engaging in extortion and other efforts in a 2022 indictment and a 2020 complaint.

“What we found is that some of these overseas Chinese service stations in other countries, for instance, in Ireland and whatnot, actually are a part of the alleged same program that the New York station was in,” Lenczycki said. “So this is really concerning, because the Chinese government has said that all of these, you know, entities in this program are required to perform quote-unquote ‘consular protection’ and that ranges from as we’ve seen in cases in United States, helping consulates process visas. In other countries, for instance, in South Africa and elsewhere. We’ve seen it actually, sort of evolving, to ‘form patrols’ where, where they really are going around with weapons and are acting as police.”

The Justice Department indicted two individuals on multiple charges in April, alleging that they helped China harass citizens who were overseas. The presence of such centers has been a concern after the FBI raided a similar station in New York.

