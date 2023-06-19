China Demands Assurances On Taiwan, Blinken Complies Immediately

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the world the United States does not support Taiwanese independence directly after being asked to do so by Chinese foreign policy czar Wang Yi.

During his meeting with Blinken on Monday, Wang said China has “no room for compromise or concession” on the question of Taiwan, according to a readout of the discussion from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. He also said the United States “must earnestly abide” by the one-China policy and “oppose ‘Taiwan independence.'”

1) Interesting 🤔 Secretary of State Blinken just returned from his visit with Chinese President Xi, and he claims the Biden regime do NOT support Taiwan independence. A quick turnaround from Biden’s promise to use US troops to defend Taiwan from China in September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/z13ktuXZ1l — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 19, 2023

Blinken followed up that meeting by immediately going in front of reporters and matching Wang Yi’s sentiment, almost word-for-word.

“On Taiwan, I reiterated the longstanding U.S. one-China policy. That policy has not changed. It’s guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiqués, the Six Assurances,” Blinken said at a press briefing Monday. “We do not support Taiwan independence. We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Intel Arm Quietly Operates ‘Service Centers’ In 7 US Cities)

Blinken’s message on Taiwan is somewhat contradictory to what President Joe Biden has previously stated. Biden has explicitly said the United States would militarily intervene to defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, breaking with the usual “strategic ambiguity” maintained by previous administrations. It also remains unclear how the United States can fail to support Taiwanese independence while continuing to provide military aid to Taiwan, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, as a means for the island to defend itself against Chinese Communist Party aggression.