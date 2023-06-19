Gold Bar Vending Machines Gain Popularity Amid Rising Inflation

Consumers in South Korea can now access gold bars in vending machines, as demand for the commodity rises amid ongoing global inflation.

Sales of gold bars at GS Retail convenience stores in South Korea reached $19 million over a nine-month span that ended in May, United Press International reported Friday, citing the retailer.

Gold bar dispensing vending machines were added at five convenience stores last September with five size offerings ranging from .13 ounces to 1.3 ounces, UPI reported. Prices change daily to match the international value of gold, according to the outlet.

The smallest size at .13 ounces ranks highest in popularity among buyers, with the current price sitting at around $225, a GS retail representative told UPI News Korea.

“People in their 20s and 30s appear to be the main buyers, purchasing physical gold as an investment vehicle, especially in times such as these, when its value is continuing to rise,” he said.

Gold’s recent rise in popularity stems from persistent global inflation and follows the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse earlier this year, UPI noted. SVB’s downfall marked the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history, Daily Caller co-founder and former Fox host Tucker Carlson noted in March.

Experts suggest gold’s value may continue to rise as inflation remains steady, according to CBS News.