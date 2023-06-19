Harris Faulkner Cuts Off Democrat After He Tries To Tout Market Under Biden

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner cut off former Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Murphy on Monday after he tried to tout President Joe Biden’s record.

Murphy was joined on the show by former Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins for a discussion of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Collins said that while Harris and Biden don’t necessarily need to worry about campaigning during primary season, “their problem is, you look at their poll numbers, they’re tanking.”

“Can I just say, the American people don’t care about poll numbers. They care about the stock market. That the stock market is up 11 percent, the fact that 12 million new jobs–” Murphy interjected before Harris shut him down..

“Congressman Murphy–” Harris cut in. “You know what numbers they really care about? The ones when they stand in the line at the Acme, or the Piggly Wiggly or the Safeway. They care about those numbers that have been delivered like an extra tax by this current president, through still stubbornly high inflation.” (RELATED: US Electricity Bills Shot Up At Record-Breaking Pace In 2022)

Inflation ticked down again in May though it remains twice as high as the Federal Reserve’s target, according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the price of everyday goods like energy and food, increased four percent on an annual basis in May compared to 4.9% in April, according to the data.

The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates 10 consecutive times since March of 2022 to try and bring inflation down to its goal of two percent.