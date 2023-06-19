Has Biden World Anticipated The Kamala Harris Effect For 2024?

Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval ratings are so low, many were shocked President Joe Biden chose her as his running mate again in 2024. To make up for the unpopularity Biden himself faces even in his own party, some expected the president to choose someone more widely popular, with less of a checkered political past. Harris has kept a low profile as her approval ratings continued to plummet and the border crisis she promised to fix only worsened. Maybe Harris’ publicity avoidance has paid off, but Biden world is about to be put under a fresh microscope as 2024 nears, and they still have a Harris-sized problem they haven’t fixed.