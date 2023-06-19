Pro-Life Leader Lila Rose Takes Shot At Trump

Lila Rose, the founder of Live Action and a prominent leader in the pro-life movement, told Fox News that former President Donald Trump’s recent comments on abortion are “disqualifying.”

Rose accused the former president of “backsliding” in his commitment to the pro-life cause, citing Trump’s criticism of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban. The activist also called on the pro-life movement to be “aggressive” in pushing state-level abortion restrictions following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. (RELATED: LILA ROSE: Democrats Once Again Prove Themselves The Party Of Infanticide)

“If we spend our time listening to what our opponents are telling us is politically possible and what the media says is politically possible, we would make no progress. The mission is complete legal protection for the unborn child. And so that means being aggressive and bold with our pro-life strategy, not making compromises,” Rose said in the interview.

This was not the first time Rose lashed out at the former president, whose Supreme Court appointees played a key role in overturning Roe. In April, Rose tweeted that Trump was “disqualified” for the presidency after he said abortion should be left to the states.

Donald Trump has DISQUALIFIED himself from the nomination of our nation’s pro-life political party by calling the human right to life merely a “state-level” issue Every human person is guaranteed due process and equal protection The next Republican president must be willing to… — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) April 20, 2023

A Trump spokesman responded to Rose’s most recent statements when Fox reached out for comment.

“President Trump’s unmatched record speaks for itself—nominating pro-life federal judges and Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade, ending taxpayer funded abortions, reinstated the Mexico City Policy that protects the life of the unborn abroad, and many other actions that championed the life of the unborn,” the spokesman told Fox. “There has been no bigger advocate for the movement than President Trump. SBA recently praised the Trump Presidency as ‘the most consequential in American history for the pro-life cause.’ Contrast that with Joe Biden’s abhorrent record of abortion on demand, and using American tax dollars to fund the killing of the most vulnerable, it is clear we need President Trump back in the White House.”

Rose acknowledged the gains for the pro-life movement under the Trump administration, but emphasized that the movement should avoid “blind loyalty” to Trump.

“We can say, ‘Yes, this was a good thing that Roe v. Wade was overruled. And yes, it was because the Trump administration and ultimately Trump appointed these justices.’ But there are a lot of other factors at play,” Rose told Fox, adding that, in his recent statements, Trump has been “actually attacking the pro-life movement.”