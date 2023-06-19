Semi-Trailer Crash Covers Utah Highway In Millions Of French Fries

A semi-trailer crashed Sunday in Provo, Utah, spilling millions of french fries all over the highway, according to KSL TV.

Utah Highway Patrol officials reported the truck was carrying dozens of boxes full of french fries while traveling on I-15 near 1450 North, according to KSL TV. The truck ended up in a crash late in the afternoon, where the boxes spilled all over the highway, impacting both the north and southbound sides of the highway. (RELATED: Tanker Carrying Liquid Chocolate Overturns, Shutting Down Highway)

Police officers believe the accident occurred due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

“It appears that the semi-truck drifted across the lanes to the left, collided with a barrier here. The inside barrier,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Devyn Gurney said, according to KSL TV.

Officials said due to the debris, both sides of the freeway were backed up for miles, the outlet reported.

FRIES SPILLED IN CRASH: A semi truck hauling french fries rolled over on I-15 in Provo, spilling debris onto multiple lanes and causing traffic delays in both directions. https://t.co/lmiNqS0KHy — KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) June 18, 2023

The clean-up process took several hours, as authorities removed the boxes of fries and the damaged vehicle. Gurney said luckily there were no injuries considering the magnitude of the crash, and vehicles were only damaged due to the debris, not the crash itself, according to KSL TV.

Utah Department of Public Safety reported that in 2023 there had been a total of 30,539 crashes until now but 73.7% of those incidents reported no injury.