Yet Another Top Official To Leave Biden’s DHS: REPORT

Another top Biden administration will soon leave the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ABC News reported Tuesday.

Deputy DHS Secretary John Tien will retire from the agency July 20, according to ABC News, which cited an internal memo from the the deputy secretary. Tien joins several other agency officials leaving the administration in the coming weeks, which include Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Tae Johnson, Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz and Acting Deputy Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Benjamine “Carry” Huffman. (RELATED: Border Agency Medical Chief Reassigned After Migrant Child Dies In Custody: REPORT)

“After 26 years of combined federal service including three combat tours in Iraq and living apart from my family for the last two years, I have decided to return to Atlanta to re-join them there,” Tien said to the Department workforce in an email, according to ABC News. “When I depart from DHS on July 20, 2023, I will most fondly remember what the Secretary and I tried to do for the workforce to vastly improve the lives of our fellow employees in terms of pay, training, facilities, and technology support, all essential to improving morale.”

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas applauded Tien for his service to the agency in an internal memo to agency personnel, according to ABC News.

“On behalf of 260,000 of us throughout the Department of Homeland Security — across the country and around the world — I express our profound thanks to him for making our Department and all of us the beneficiaries of his dedication to country and qualities as a person for the past two years,” Mayorkas said in the memo.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.