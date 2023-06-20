‘Terrible, Terrible Tragedy’: Man Allegedly Kills Own Sister, Two Minors In Head-On Collision

A man driving a pick up truck in the town of Freedom, New York, reportedly got into a head-on collision with another vehicle driven by his sister, killing her and two children riding with her.

Dahlia Klink, 24, was killed when the 2005 Ford Focus she was driving was hit head-on by the 2006 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by her 21-year-old brother Evan, state police said, according to the New York Post. While Dahlia initially survived the collision, she and a 5-year-old passenger were airlifted to a nearby hospital where Dahlia succumbed to her injuries, according to WKBW News. Two other passengers in the Focus — 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez and 6-year-old Molly Kibler — died at the scene. (RELATED: Teen Tim Tok Star Killed In Head-On Collision, Posted Days Earlier About Never Getting Into Accidents)

The brother, Evan, was treated for injuries and then transported to State Police for an evaluation. His passenger, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, was airlifted to a nearby hospital for serious injuries, The Post Journal reported.

An investigation determined that Evan R. Klink, 21, of Freedom was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram westbound when he crossed the center line and struck the eastbound 2005 Ford Focus driven by his sister, Dahlia J. Klink, 24, also of Freedom. https://t.co/CyNfXRtKR0 — The Buffalo News (@TheBuffaloNews) June 18, 2023



“When I heard it was brother and sister — that hit. I couldn’t believe it,” local resident Sue Fish told WKBW News. “How’s the driver of the truck going to live with himself now and the rest of the family?”

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy, especially with the little girls. You know — it’s heartbreaking,” another resident, Nancy Singler, said, according to the outlet.

Though state investigators are still investigating the details of how and why the crash occurred, witnesses told police they saw the Dodge pick-up abruptly cross into oncoming traffic, the New York Post reported. A state police spokesman told the outlet they were still trying to determine whether the maneuver was done intentionally.