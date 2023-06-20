Did The CIA Really Kill JFK?

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Joe Rogan that CIA involvement in his uncle President John F. Kennedy’s murder was “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

As he tells it, JFK was “at war” with the military-industrial complex throughout his presidency after realizing the CIA tried to “trick him” into invading Cuba. “Everyone around him” supported a more militaristic Cold War approach. In 1963, he signed a national security order scaling down U.S. troop presence in Vietnam, “and a month later he was killed.”

Americans have long doubted the established Warren Commission narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in Kennedy’s assassination. But with the media’s now-glaring record and the blatant corruption of Trump-era intelligence agencies, it is worth examining the evidence against the state-approved story.

In defense of his claim, RFK references the “overwhelming” evidence from historian James W. Douglass‘ book “JFK and the Unspeakable” — the “best account” of the “tragedy and its significance.”

Douglass’ account rests on three main points: the CIA’s grievance against JFK, Oswald’s CIA connections, and inconsistencies in accounts following the assassination. The book is meticulously documented, with 96 pages of footnotes.

Kennedy’s problem with the CIA began after the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. As the operation went south, the CIA banked on JFK sending U.S. troops, but he refused. Afterwards, he reportedly vowed “to splinter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds” and cracked down on CIA operations off the coast of Miami.

He also developed a back channel with Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev, circumventing his administration’s war hawks. Thus he appeared “weak” to intelligence officials who advocated a confrontational approach. (RELATED: Majority Of Dems Want Biden To Debate RFK Jr: POLL)

In agreement with Khrushchev on the need for detente, JFK slow-rolled U.S. deployment in Vietnam and supported a coalition government in Laos. He also canceled Pentagon contracts with the U.S. steel industry. He proposed nuclear disarmament and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam by the end of 1963.

By assassinating JFK, the military-industrial complex would have hoped to bring the country back toward a more hawkish foreign policy that benefited powerful business and governmental interests.

Yet this is only circumstantial evidence. Oswald’s connection to the CIA is more convincing, especially since the CIA holds that it “never had a relationship of any kind” with him.

Oswald was a radar operator with high security clearance at the Atsugi Air Force base in Japan. Ιn the late 1950s, he defected to the USSR offering information on U.S. radar operations. He may have provided information that helped the Soviets shoot down U.S. planes, but was welcomed back with open arms by the U.S. embassy in Moscow a year later.

However, the American consul in Moscow later noted that Oswald had not formally renounced his citizenship while in the USSR and could legally return home.

After returning to the U.S in 1962, he became involved with two individuals with known CIA connections. One, an oil consultant named George de Mohrenschildt, became Oswald’s mentor in Dallas and later admitted that he established the relationship at the agency’s behest.

Oswald also worked at a detective agency run by a former FBI agent Guy Bannister. Another former employee of Bannister admitted he was a “bagman for the CIA” and helped arm covert missions in Miami.

There may be completely harmless explanations for these CIA associations — but then why not admit it and clear the record?

After the shooting, 21 doctors and nurses confirmed that the injuries suggested a bullet wound from the front. The military soon took over the autopsy and were accused of forging X-rays to suggest a bullet wound from behind. Under pressure, the initial observers later recanted. One doctor claimed the Secret Service threatened him.

Douglass also documents witness reports claiming that unknown agents prevented them from pursuing a gunman fleeing from the infamous grassy knoll. Another witness described seeing Jack Ruby drop off a gunman nearby before the shooting.

Douglass concludes that at least another gunman was involved and powerful government forces covered it up. (RELATED: YouTube Censors Presidential Candidate RFK Jr Interview With Jordan Peterson)

Ultimately, Douglass does not provide a unified theory of the assassination, but merely lays out the CIA’s motive, means, and opportunity. These sinister details are only convincing if you already believe that the CIA killed JFK.

Thus, it is somewhat ironic that Douglass — a “Catholic peace activist” associated with the left-wing group Sojourners — portrays JFK’s murder as a “right-wing conspiracy.” It shows how drastic the Trump realignment really has been.

Meanwhile, conservatives are no longer defending business interests and intelligence agencies, And are now willing to entertain Douglass’ theories.

The corporate media, meanwhile, has been quick to point out how RFK’s claims are far from conclusive. As respectable liberals, they are obligated to denigrate him for daring to impugn our glorious intelligence officials and continue to call him a “conspiracy theorist.” (RELATED: Elon Musk Backs Joe Rogan’s Challenge For COVID-19 Scientist To Debate Vaccines With RFK Jr.)

While it’s a stretch to conclude that the CIA’s involvement was established “beyond a reasonable doubt,” as RFK argues, it is nevertheless worth scrutinizing everything these agencies have told us.