Alabama Man Drowns At Beach After Saving Daughter From Rip Current

An Alabama man drowned Sunday after saving his daughter from a rip current at a Florida beach, according to multiple outlets.

Christopher Pierce, 47, from Helen, Alabama, was on a family vacation at Tidewater Beach Resort over Father’s Day weekend when the drowning took place, local outlet WMBB reported. Pierce’s daughter allegedly went out swimming on a red flag day, when swimmers were urged to take caution due to dangerous waters.

Alabama man drowns in Panama City Beach after rescuing daughter from rip current https://t.co/44lkEtwyq7 — KTAL NBC 6 News (@NBC6News) June 20, 2023

Pierce’s daughter reportedly got caught in a rip current, prompting Pierce to go in after her and attempt to rescue her, WJHG reported. However, he got caught in the aggressive currents himself, according to the outlet.

First responders performed life-saving measures on Pierce and brought him to the emergency room at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WMBB. (RELATED: ‘I’m Coughing Up Blood’: Three Kids Save Father From Drowning After He Turns ‘Very Light Blue’)

“There are no words to describe what the family is probably going through when they lose their father, a husband, on Father’s Day while they’re on vacation. All of these tragedies can be avoided. All of these tragedies don’t have to happen,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez told the outlet.

A New York firefighter drowned June 9 while trying to save his daughter from strong currents at Sylvania Beach in New Jersey.

Another New York man went missing over the same weekend while kayaking with his fiancée at Olympic National Park in Washington. His kayak began taking on water, and he allegedly had to enter the water despite trying to continue paddling.