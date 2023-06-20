NO JAIL TIME: Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty In Deal To Avoid Jail

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, will plead guilty in a deal to avoid jail time after he was charged with a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors.

Hunter Biden was charged Tuesday with illegally possessing a handgun in 2018 along with failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018.

“The first Information charges the defendant with tax offenses – namely, two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax,” according to U.S. Attorney David Weiss’ letter. “The second Information charges the defendant with a firearm offense – namely, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.”

— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 20, 2023

Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to the tax misdemeanors and entered a probation agreement for the gun charge, Axios reported.

Hunter is still under investigation by the House Oversight Committee for foreign business dealings.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.