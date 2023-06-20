Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Empowering Personal Injury Victims on the Path to Justice

In an increasingly complex world where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred, the role of legal institutions and professionals is paramount. The law is not just about punishment; it’s fundamentally about justice, fairness, and setting a balance. When it comes to personal injury law, the stakes can be that much higher, as they require a steadfast but compassionate and knowledgeable ally to navigate this complex legal web and fight for justice.

One exceptional law firm that is dedicated to helping victims receive justice and compensation for their traumatic injuries is the LA-based Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. Founded in 2014 by the dynamic brother-duo Michael and Bill Karns, the firm is renowned for its passionate pursuit of justice and tireless commitment to their clients. With years of legal experience, the Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys team has honed their skills in various areas of personal injury and accident law, earning a reputation for their ability to secure just compensation for those who have suffered due to the negligence of others.

“We believe that when the wrongful conduct of others harms the community, there must be compensation for the victims,” says Bill Karns. The firm was founded on the core values of service, loyalty, and integrity, and with each case, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has demonstrated the ability to genuinely uphold those values.

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys helps clients throughout California, Nevada, and Texas with personal injury cases spanning from auto and pedestrian accidents to rideshare accidents and wrongful deaths. “We treat each of our clients with the utmost care and compassion because we understand the physical, emotional, and financial toll that personal injuries can inflict not just on the individuals who got hurt but also their families,” says Michael Karns.

In addition to their legal expertise, the Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys firm goes above and beyond to actively support employers in prioritizing workplace safety. Recognizing the importance of a safe work environment, they are dedicated to providing comprehensive advice and guidance to employers on minimizing the risk of injuries to both employees and customers.

“As personal injury lawyers, we should always advocate for safety by encouraging property owners to maintain their property in a safe condition and to encourage drivers to follow the rules of the road,” says Bill Karns.

The firm provides guidance to employers in various industries. Some notable examples would be the practical advice they offer tailored to the unique challenges faced by grocery store owners and drivers.

They advise store owners on the importance of promptly addressing spills and ensuring a clean and hazard-free environment. They highlight the need for employees to receive proper training in handling spill incidents, including appropriate signage and barriers. “By taking proactive measures, business owners can bring the risk of injury down to a minimum.”

As for driver safety, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys advise drivers to maintain awareness of unsafe intersections and common left-turn accidents involving pedestrians in crosswalks. They provide practical tips on defensive driving techniques, promoting attentiveness, and following traffic laws to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

The Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys firm also goes out of their way to advise individuals on what they should do in case they get into an accident. “Before starting a claim, there must be a decision about who you are filing against. For instance, with rideshare accidents, one of the first things to consider is whether a claim should be started against the rider, the company, or a third party, and that depends on a number of factors.”

Regardless of the type of accident involving vehicles, determining liability is crucial but it comes with a unique set of challenges, even when the evidence is hard to dispute. That’s why gathering some basic facts can alter the course of a potential lawsuit.

“First of all, you need to check for injuries and call 9-1-1 immediately to report the accident. Second, you need to gather all the information you can about the parties involved in the accident, such as the other driver’s name, driver’s license number, and other contact information.” Gathering all the necessary documentation, including police and medical files, is invaluable to the case.

Handling personal injury cases can be equally emotional and challenging for both the attorneys and their clients. However, with their empathetic approach and aggressive pursuit of justice, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys have become a beacon of hope for their numerous clients. “We believe everyone deserves justice, and we are going to continue fighting for our clients no matter what it takes.”