Migrant Crossings Surge 25% At Key Border Ports As Biden Admin Pushes Phone App

Migrant crossings at the ports of entry along the southern border increased roughly 25% between April and May as the Biden administration pushes an entry program through a phone application, according to new data U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released Tuesday.

The number of migrants jumped from roughly 28,000 in April to nearly 35,000 in May, according to CBP data. The Biden administration has increasingly pushed migrants to use a phone application known as CBP One to book appointments for entry at U.S. ports along the southern border following the end of Title 42 on May 11. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Romanians Who Entered The US Illegally Are Suspected Of Committing Crimes Across The Country)

There were 28,696 migrants that appeared for CBP One appointments at the ports in May, according to CBP.

The Biden administration says the use of such programs is driving down illegal immigration.

“As a result of comprehensive planning and preparation efforts, there has been a significant reduction in encounters along the Southwest border since the return to full Title 8 immigration enforcement on May 12 As we continue to execute our plans — including delivering strengthened consequences for those who cross unlawfully while expanding access to lawful pathways and processes — we will continue to monitor changes in encounter trends and adjust our response as necessary,” Senior Official Performing the Duties of CBP Commissioner Troy A. Miller said in a statement Tuesday.

“At the same time, CBP remained laser-focused on our national and economic security missions this month: managing increased passenger throughput at the start of a busy summer travel season and increasing seizures of dangerous drugs by 10% over April,” Miller said.

Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan previously called the Biden administration’s claims of success with new programs driving down illegal immigration a “shell game,” in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It’s bullshit,” Morgan said at the time, adding “We’re still in the middle of the worst self-inflicted border security crisis in our lifetime, and they’re trying to claim victory.”

