Robert F. Kennedy Jr. To Partake In Live Presidential Town Hall In New Hampshire

2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be taking part in a live Town Hall with NewsNation on June 28.

Kennedy will be speaking to a live audience at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on Wednesday, June 28, at 9 p.m. EST, according to a statement shared with the Daily Caller from NewsNation. Host Elizabeth Vargas will moderate the event and Kennedy will be taking questions from an audience of voters from New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The 90-minute event will be NewsNation’s first town hall, followed by a special edition of Chris Cuomo’s television show, “Cuomo.”

‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ If all celebs acted like Van Der Beek, we wouldn’t be so screwed #nodebatenolegitimatpresident https://t.co/spcSG22zV8 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) May 31, 2023

Recent polls and viral videos from Democrat social media users suggest that a majority of Democrat voters want to see President Joe Biden debate Kennedy, but Biden has so far refused to state whether there will even be a primary.

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek recently went on an epic rant against Biden and his administration for refusing to conduct a primary for the 2024 Democratic nominee for president. He told his millions of followers that if a debate and primary do not happen, then America does not have a legitimate president. (RELATED: Is Tucker Carlson Trolling Or Is He Flirting With A Run At The White House?)

Rumors are also swirling that Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom may also throw his hat in the ring for the presidency should Biden decide not to seek reelection in 2024. But for now, this horrific concept is just a rumor.