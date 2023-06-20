EXCLUSIVE: Cruz, Top Republicans Push Back Against Agency Weaponizing Biden’s Woke Agenda

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and a coalition of Senate Republican committee ranking members sent a letter to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) in early June, slamming a policy change that the lawmakers say would change cost-benefit analyses so that the benefits of making new federal regulations appear greater than the costs.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to OIRA Administrator Richard Revesz. In it, Cruz and the eight other ranking members share their concerns over an attempt by the White House to change the rule-making process to advance goals that have been rejected by Congress.

The letter, which was officially sent on June 6, specifically mentions the Memorandum on Modernizing Regulatory Review, which would account for contributions to “social welfare,” “racial justice,” “environmental stewardship,” and “equity” when considering proposed rules.

“We write to express our opposition to the proposed revisions, which are seemingly designed to fast-track progressive policies that do not have a majority of votes in Congress necessary for passage into law,” the lawmakers wrote. “The proposed changes sacrifice OIRA’s traditional objective calculation of regulatory costs and benefits to further the administration’s left-wing priorities on ‘social welfare,’ ‘racial justice,’ ‘environmental stewardship,’ and ‘equity’ as listed in President Biden’ Memorandum on Modernizing Regulatory Review.”

“As an example, the changes to the geographic and temporal scope of analysis could make a proposed environmental regulation cost-justified that would theoretically lessen the potential for flooding in Somalia in the year 2060,” Cruz and the other senators added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Explains How He Tanked Biden’s Nominees)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources ranking member Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming played a lead role on the letter along with Cruz. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted Cruz To Introduce Constitutional Amendment To Lock Supreme Court At Nine Justices)

Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on the Budget; Mike Crapo of Idaho, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Finance; Rand Paul of Kentucky, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; Joni Ernst of Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Mike Braun of Indiana, the ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, also signed the letter.

OIRA did not immediately respond to a Daily Caller inquiry about the letter.