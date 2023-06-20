Two Palestinians Gun Down Four Israelis In The West Bank

Four Israeli civilians were killed Tuesday after two Palestinians opened fire outside of a settlement in the West Bank, according to The New York Times.

Three Israelis were killed at a restaurant and the fourth outside of a gas station about 25 miles outside of Jerusalem, according to the Times. Several others were injured and one of the attackers was shot and killed by an Israeli man, while the other was pursued by the Israeli military before being shot inside of his vehicle after he tried to escape. (RELATED: Israeli Forces Deploy Gunships, Kill Palestinian Militants As Violence Escalates In The West Bank)

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on the attack, according to the Times.

“Our forces are now working on the ground in order to settle accounts with the murderers,” Netanyahu said. “In recent months, we have already proven that we do settle accounts with all of the murderers, without exception. Those who have attacked us are either in the grave or in prison, and so it will be here.”

Three of the victims were identified as Harel Masood, 21, Elisha Anteman, 18, and Ofer Fayerman, 60, according to The Times of Israel.

PM Netanyahu: “I would like to remind all those who seek to harm us: All options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with full force and we will defeat it.” — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 20, 2023

Four Israelis were taken to the hospital following the shooting, with one in serious condition, two in moderate condition and one in good condition, according to the Times of Israel. A lockdown order was put in place following the shooting as the military searched for the second suspect, before being lifted after the area was cleared.

The attack comes just days after the Israeli military was forced to send out helicopter gunships to the West Bank after a roadside bomb was detonated by a military vehicle. The exchange left four Palestinians dead and seven Israeli soldiers wounded.

