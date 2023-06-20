US Gov’t Shelled Out Over $3 Million For UN Project Called ‘Being LGBTI In The Caribbean’

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed out millions of dollars since 2017 to fund a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) project, “Being LGBTI in the Caribbean,” according to a grant listing reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The $3.3 million grant is funding projects to advance gender ideology in multiple countries in the Caribbean, including a workshop in the Dominican Republic to teach psychologists how to provide “gender affirmation” care, according to a blog post by the project. They also created an LGBTQ definitions guide for Jamaican journalists that “explains the use of particular words” that can “play into harmful stereotypes.”

The UNDP project funded an LGBTQ+ “Affirmative Training Course” in 2022 that informed psychologists on how to affirm the identities of LGBTQ individuals, according to a blog post by the project. The workshop gave psychologists “resources to provide affirmative treatment.” (RELATED: NIH Handed University Over $2 Million For ‘Monitoring Microaggressions’)

A video of the workshop on YouTube was posted by the UNDP in which psychologists can be heard discussing the “need to know” tools to “affirm” LGBTQ individuals. They can also be heard talking about “gender affirming therapies” to “strengthen the LGBTQ community.”

The LGBTQ journalist guide, titled “Reporting on the Jamaican LGBT Community,” was done in concert with J-Flag, an LGBTQ rights organization in Jamaica. The guide claims to be a resource for journalists and reporters to inform them how to avoid using “discriminatory” language, and also says it is meant to “challenge assumptions within their worldview.” The document also tells journalists that “Trans recognition legislation is needed.” (RELATED: ‘Emotional Blackmail’: Transgender Suicide Stats Are ‘Exaggerated’ And Can Increase Suicide Risk, Psychiatrists Say)

The guide goes on to inform journalists that the word “homosexual” is offensive, although it’s not “innately offensive,” and recommends calling people gay instead. The guide also tells journalists that such words and phrases as “biologically male,” “sexual preference,” and “sex change” are offensive.

USAID supports “the full richness of the LGBTQI+ community in Latin America and the Caribbean,” Deputy U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen told the Washington Blade.

The U.S. government is funding a multitude of pro-LGBTQ programs around the world, including $1o million for Gender Studies programs in Pakistan. The U.S. government also spent nearly a billion dollars for programs supporting gender equality in Afghanistan, according to a report from a Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

USAID did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.