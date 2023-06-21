Anheuser-Busch Silent On Employment Status Of Top Marketing Executives

Anheuser-Busch will not comment on the employment status of two top marketing executives that were placed on leave amid the company shakeup.

The beer company did not respond to multiple Daily Caller inquiries about the status of Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid.

Anheuser-Busch opened an email the Caller sent asking for specifics about Blake and Heinerscheid but did not reply. Specifically, the Caller asked whether the two were still on leave, whether they are on paid leave or unpaid leave and whether they will be returning to work if they haven’t yet. The company was given multiple days to respond to the deadline.

Bud Light’s marketing has been criticized heavily and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer due to a boycott that began after transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney showed off a personalized beer can with the influencer’s face on it. (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Marketing Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture On Leave Of Absence Amid Company Shakeup)

The company also released a can with a rainbow that states “celebrate everyone’s identity,” and features different pronouns.

In late March, Heinerscheid appeared on a podcast to promote Bud Light’s new marketing and said the company needed to update its “fratty” image and change its “out-of-touch humor.” (RELATED: Bud Light Is No Longer America’s Top-Selling Beer)

The Caller obtained leaked images in April that showed Heinerscheid partaking in the same behavior she seemed to be criticizing during a Harvard social club event.

The photos were obtained from a source who had screenshots of the album on Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid’s Facebook page, which was titled “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt.” The album includes photos of Heinerscheid and others drinking and holding condoms up to their mouths. An article in the Harvard Crimson describes the club as a “haven of inebriated ditzes.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Social Media Pics From Bud Light Ad Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture Seem Pretty Fratty)

Shortly after, it was reported that Heinerscheid had taken a leave of absence from the company, and Blake took a leave of absence not long after.

“Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence, which we support,” an Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman told the Wall Street Journal. “Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence.”