Cardi B Slams Billionaire’s Stepson For Attending Concert While Stepfather Is Missing On Submersible

Cardi B sounded off on Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who is currently onboard the missing Titanic tourist submersible.

The rapper became irritated after learning Szasz attended a Blink-182 concert amid frantic search efforts to locate the missing OceanGate sub carrying five people down to the wreck of the Titanic, according to video shared by TMZ on Wednesday. Cardi accused him of not caring about the dire situation at hand, and slammed him for attending a concert while Harding’s fate on the submersible remains unknown.

“You’re supposed to be consoling your mom ‘n shit!” Cardi said.

Szasz faced widespread backlash over his untimely concert attendance. People across the globe echoed Cardi’s words and criticized his choice to attend a concert at such a sensitive time. Szasz wiped his social media clean and turned off public comments, stopping briefly to note his mother told him to do so.

“For privacy my mom asked me to delete all related posts thanks for the support,” he wrote to Facebook on Tuesday.

However, Cardi continued her rant against Szasz by calling him out for his lack of empathy.

“You supposed to be at the house, sad. You supposed to be crying for me, you’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me,” she said, seemingly referring to herself as in the position of Szasz’s stepfather.

The rapper then addressed her thoughts on what Harding’s feelings might be, if he ever learns about his stepson attending the concert.

“Like, isn’t it sad that you a whole fucking billionaire and nobody gives a fuck about you?” she said. (RELATED: Lawsuit Claims Director Was Fired For Raising Concerns About Titanic Submarine Years Before It Went Missing)

“That’s crazy.”

Cardi reflected on the situation and expressed her emotional connection to the matter.

“I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor but knowing that I’m loved,” she concluded.

“What a pos trashy celeb,” Szasz posted later, according to the outlet. “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”