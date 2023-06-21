CAROL SWAIN: The Biden Admin Just Made Involuntary Servitude Of Migrant Children Easier And Nobody Is Stopping It

Apparently, President Joe Biden’s reelection plan to “finish the job” includes the normalization of the mass importation of child sex and labor slaves across the border. It’s not surprising that his administration can do so—nobody’s standing in its way.

Rapid DNA testing at the border has been a critical vetting tool preventing strangers and human traffickers from kidnapping children. Yet, the Biden administration did away with it. The administration didn’t bother to publicize this monumental decision. The policy change was only discovered thanks to a leaked memo obtained by an independent outlet.

The leak is just more evidence that the Biden administration operates on a clear policy of neglect and indifference, unconcerned by the likely handoff of children to predators. But we’re also to blame. We’ve been headed to this point for some time now.

The system under the Biden administration has already resulted in the disappearance of children. In August 2021, the DOJ investigated a Alabama poultry plant that was reportedly employing unaccompanied alien children (UACs). When investigators searched for the children, they were not there. It’s possible they were moved, but the government does not know. Those children could be chained up in someone’s basement, or dead.

Jon Feere, Director of Investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies, says Vice President Kamala Harris is largely to blame. According to his analysis, Harris in her former capacity as a U.S. Senator laid the groundwork for the current crisis. It was one of her bills that caused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) anti-enforcement policies.

Apparently, Harris was infuriated that Trump’s DHS was working with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “to run background checks on UACs and their sponsors, making arrests where appropriate.” Harris was appalled at the idea of criminal aliens being arrested at the border due to that information sharing.

In 2019, Harris helped alter the cooperative Memorandum of Agreement between DHS and ICE. Lost as a result was an essential safeguard and protection for migrant children. Lax workplace enforcement gave a green light to American meatpacking, agricultural, hospitality, and sex industries. The indifference of the Biden Administration has created a boom and a bonanza for human traffickers, and for the rest of us, a moral dilemma.

We on the other side of the political aisle cannot claim innocence either. We learned last November from Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe that sponsors typically aren’t legal citizens, or even permanent residents of the U.S. These illegal sponsors reportedly threaten their “products” — their name for the children — with deportation to ensure their servitude.

“The sponsor can hold up an ‘Order of Deportation’ to a [migrant] child and say, ‘This is your Order of Deportation. If you do not do what I say, when I say, I’m going to call ICE on you myself,’” whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas stated. “We (American citizens) are paying to put children in the hands of criminals.”

The neglect and abuse of migrant children is a huge black mark that will define our nation for generations to come. There is no legitimate justification for curtailing DNA testing at the border or the background checks on children and adults who present themselves for entry into this country. Other solutions, like stiff fines against employers caught using child labor, only addresses part of the problem. It will not address a common root cause that is also leading to the sex trafficking and the devaluation of children.

Where does that leave us? It leaves us as guilty parties, because under our system of government, We the People elect our representatives, and they enact policies and programs on our behalf. We have enabled our leaders to avoid accountability for lax immigration policies and the human trafficking that appears to be flourishing in the United States. They’re fully capable of solving this crisis, but it’s up to us to get them to do so.

Dr. Carol Swain is a Distinguished Senior Fellow in Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and a former tenured professor at Vanderbilt and Princeton universities. She is the editor of Debating Immigration (2nd Edition, 2018).

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.