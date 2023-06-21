John Durham Dismisses A Laundry List Of Dems’ Trump-Russia Collusion Claims One By One

Special Counsel John Durham directly refuted claims by Democratic Congressmen that there was evidence former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, according to his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Durham was asked by Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California about accusations made by Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York as well as Ted Lieu, Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff of California regarding Trump’s conduct both during the hearing and in the past on the record. He quoted statements made by the members and asked Mr. Durham to respond as to whether or not they were supported by the facts of the Mueller report, which he said they weren’t. (RELATED: John Durham Says FBI Agents ‘Apologized’ To Him For Trump-Russia Investigation)

“Several people today…have attacked you. Mr. Nadler called your report a political exercise with ethical ambiguity. Mr. Lieu called you a partisan hack. It seems as though they are taking issue…with the conclusions of Mr. Mueller’s report, which…contradicted the statements made by those individuals on the record,” Kiley said, before asking Durham about whether Schiff’s statement regarding the evidence of collusion was accurate.

Rep. Kiley Closes the Book On The Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax .@RepKiley: "Mr. Swalwell stated in 2018, 'In our investigation, we saw strong evidence of collusion.' Did the Mueller Report support that there was 'strong evidence' of collusion?" DURHAM: "Not to my knowledge."

“Mr. Schiff made statements such as “The Russians offered help. The campaign accepted help. The Russians gave help and the president made full use of that help. That is pretty damning.” He also said that there was “plenty of evidence of collusion in plain sight…Are those statements supported by the report?,” asked Kiley, referring to the Mueller report.

“I don’t believe so,” Durham responded.

Kiley then quoted a statement by Nadler, that “the campaign colluded and there’s clear evidence that the president was involved. There was obviously a lot of collusion.” Durham replied that it was not supported by the facts of the Mueller report.

Following Nadler, Kiley referred to a statement by Lieu, who said that “the bombshell revelation that suggests that Trump associates may have colluded with the Russians means that we must pause the entire Trump agenda. We may have an illegitimate president occupying the White House.”

Durham told the committee that the Mueller report “did not” support Lieu’s claim. He also dismissed the claim made by Swalwell that there was “strong evidence of collusion” between Trump and Russia.

Nadler, Schiff, Swalwell and Lieu all serve on the House Judiciary Committee, with Nadler and Schiff having been physically present to hear their claims rebutted. During Kiley’s questioning, Schiff repeatedly asked “Would the gentleman yield?” to Kiley, for time to clarify his remarks, but Kiley refused to yield.

Durham appeared before the Judiciary Committee to testify about the conclusions of his report on his investigation into the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation of Donald Trump’s campaign and its contacts with Russia during the 2016 election. The investigation of Trump produced no evidence that he had cooperated with Russia to win the election, and Durham’s investigation concluded that the FBI had acted without “strict fidelity to the law” in opening its investigation of Trump.

