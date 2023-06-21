Suspected Gas Explosion In Paris Leaves Multiple Injured, In Critical Condition

A suspected gas explosion damaged a building and caused a fire in Paris, France’s, Fifth Arrondissement on June 21, injuring multiple people, according to CBS News.

National authorities urged citizens to avoid the Latin Quarter on the Left Bank of the River Seine area due to an explosion originating at a private school, according to CBS. Twenty-nine people were injured in the burst and seven of them are now in critical condition, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Five Injured, One Critically, After Two Homes Explode In Philadelphia)

Firefighters did not initially confirm a gas leak caused the explosion, but many witnesses said they could smell gas before the blast.

“I was sitting on the windowsill, and we moved 2 meters away from the window, carried by a small blast [from the explosion] and huge fear,” a student who was near the school when the explosion happened told local media, the NY Post reported.

🔴 The gas #explosion resulted in a fire affecting several buildings, the mayor of Paris’ 5th arrondissement said. 👮 Police have urged people to avoid the area, adding that the facade of a building had fallen onto the street. @abdelmassivet tells us what we know so far 👇 pic.twitter.com/sOEaGlN1b6 — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 21, 2023

“We came down [from the building] and saw the flames,” the student reportedly added. “The police gave us great support and we evacuated quickly.”

The explosion originated at the Paris American Academy, a school that prepares students for potential careers in the arts, according to the New York Post.

Investigators are looking into whether a possible violation of safety rules caused the explosion.