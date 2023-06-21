‘By The Grace Of God’: Toddler Falls Four Stories Onto Pavement, Survives

A three-year-old boy fell from a fourth-floor window June 16 in Lewiston, Idaho, and managed to survive the dangerous plummet.

Lewiston police officers said the boy fell from a bedroom window and landed on the sidewalk below, according to WGME. The child’s uncle, Dean Davis, said the boy only sustained minor cuts and bruises despite the distance between the window and sidewalk, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Mourners Gather To Grieve ‘Dead’ Relative. Then They Hear Someone Knocking From Inside The Coffin)

“That’s absolutely amazing that he could fall from that height and be fine,” Davis said, according to WGME.

Police say the 3-year-old boy fell from a 4th floor bedroom window more than 30 feet onto the asphalt sidewalk below. And the fall may have gone unnoticed were it not for a 14-year-old girl.https://t.co/jVXuEycqax — CBS 13 News (@WGME) June 20, 2023

Cassandra Gagnon, a 14-year-old girl who lives near the boy’s house, witnessed the fall from her own window, according to WGME. She immediately rushed downstairs and found the toddler crying on the street.

“He’s only got a little cut on his tongue and a cut on his head, and that’s it. He’s OK by the Grace of God, from what I know,” Gagnon told WGME.

The boy’s family didn’t learn of their son’s fall until police informed them, WGME reported.

Gauvreau Place is an apartment building that does not have central air conditioning, according to WGME. Many residents open their windows to cool their apartments down during the summer.

“The screen windows, you can’t put any weight on them at all. You go… it would go right through. You never think about that. We need to think about that,” Davis said.

The National Institute of Health reported children fall more often from buildings during the summer due to the windows being left open.