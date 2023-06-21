John Durham Gets Round Of Applause After Clapping Back At Dem Threatening His Reputation

Special Counsel John Durham received a round of applause Wednesday while testifying before Congress after he clapped back at a Democrat.

Durham is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee about his review of the FBI’s Operation Crossfire Hurricane, led by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steven Cohen began his questioning by asking Durham who appointed him as a U.S. attorney, with Durham noting it was former President Donald Trump, though his nomination received the support of two Democrats.

Cohen then tried to get Durham to provide an opinion on Trump’s criticisms of former Attorney General Bill Barr, with Cohen saying it was out of the scope of his investigation. Cohen then questioned why Durham did not investigate a meeting at Trump Tower, with Durham explaining that Mueller and a House committee investigated the meeting but that the scope of his investigation was to look at the “conduct of the intelligence community agencies, not to conduct a separate investigation that was done by the House or the Senate or Director Mueller.”

WATCH:

“You don’t think that the intelligence communities, the FBI, others, that they came up with this information and did good work, that that should be part of your balanced report?”

“Yeah, I’m not following your question. I apologize if it’s a question–” Durham began before Cohen cut him off.

“I’ve tried to follow your report. Mr. Donald Trump Jr. would’ve called it a nothing-burger. You got no convictions, you got nothing. It was all set up to hurt the Mueller report, which was correct, and it was redacted, to hurt the Bidens and to help Trump. And you were a part of it. You have a good reputation. You had a good reputation, that’s why the two Democrats supported you. But the longer you hold on to Mr. Barr, and this report, that Mr. Barr gave you a special counsel, your reputation will be damaged. As everybody’s reputation who gets involved with Donald Trump is damaged. He is damaged goods, there’s no good dealing with him, ’cause you will end up on the bottom of a pile.”

“We presume the gentleman is undecided on how he feels about the former president,” one representative chimed in.

Jordan then gave Durham permission to respond.

“My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect, and my family and my Lord,” Durham testified. “I’m perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir.”

“Well said, God Bless You,” Jordan said.

Several members of Congress then broke out into a round of applause.

Durham was appointed by Barr in 2019 to review special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Durham’s final report found the FBI initiated the investigation in a “noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign.”

Durham also found that the FBI “had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump campaign had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”