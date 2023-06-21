REPORT: Man Arrested After Shooting At, Pistol-Whipping Teens Who Were Allegedly Stealing His Wife’s Car

A New Orleans man has been arrested after he reportedly shot at three teenagers who allegedly stole his wife’s car.

The man in custody, Reginal Charles, spotted his wife’s stolen car June 20 and followed it to 1700 block of Shirley Drive in Algiers, local out FOX 8 reported, citing the New Orleans Police Department. The teens then allegedly crashed the car.

Charles exited his car and opened fired two shots at his wife’s vehicle, the outlet reported, one of which allegedly grazed a 14-year-old male suspect in the head and a hand.

The injured juvenile fled but was later taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to FOX 8. He will be taken into police custody upon release from the hospital. (RELATED: Desperate Blue City To Hire Civilians Amid Police Shortage, Violent Crime Spike)

The injured juvenile was with two others — a 17-year-old and an unidentified individual who fled the scene following the alleged incident, FOX 8 reported. Charles apprehended the 17-year-old and hit him with his firearm, according to the outlet.

Officers arrested and booked Charles for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault, FOX 8 reported.

The teens will be charged with auto theft, unauthorized use of a movable and possession of stolen property, according to the outlet.