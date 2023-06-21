American Medical Association Tells Black People To Ignore ‘Racist’ Health Indicators

The American Medical Association, our oh-so-prestigious medical organization, voted to recommend against using Body Mass Index (BMI) as the sole measure for healthy body weight due to its allegedly “racist” past.

Ah yes, we must get rid of things that help people understand their health — because of racism.

The AMA is arguing that BMI has a history of being used for eugenics. If that’s the standard, then we have to get rid of Planned Parenthood too. Planned Parenthood was founded by a eugenicist after all.

