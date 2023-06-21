Teacher Calls Students ‘Despicable’ For Denying Cat Identities Exist

A teacher reportedly told a student she was “despicable” after the girl refused to accept that her classmate identified as a cat, according to the Telegraph.

The teacher reportedly reprimanded a 13-year-old girl and told students that anyone who expressed the view that only boys and girls exist is no longer welcome at the school.

The teacher said that the teen “really upset someone by questioning their identity.” To which the 13-year-old responded, “if they want to identify as a cat or something then they are genuinely unwell — crazy.”

Fact check, true! Why is the 13-year-old the logical and reasonable one in this conversation?

