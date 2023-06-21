SCOTUS To Review Law Preventing Accused Domestic Abusers From Owning Guns

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide on Thursday whether it will add a case concerning the possession of firearms by people who have domestic violence restraining orders to the docket for the upcoming term or not, CNN reported Wednesday.

The Supreme Court justices are reaching the end of their term and the one-year mark since they overturned New York’s concealed carry limitations and granted Americans the freedom to carry firearms in public for self-defense in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen case, according to CNN. A judicial panel on the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals cited the year-old ruling in striking down the federal law, which critics say will ease access to a firearm for alleged domestic abusers.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the court that the year-old decision “threatens grave harms for victims of domestic violence,” according to CNN.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision last year, lower-level courts have been reexamining numerous gun control regulations, the outlet reported.

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court justices to give immediate attention to the law alongside gun control and domestic violence activists who claim lower-level courts failed to prioritize “modern efforts to grapple with domestic violence,” CNN reported.

Nearly two-thirds of domestic homicides in the U.S. were committed with a gun, according to a 2019 study by Everytown for Gun Safety. The study also says nearly half of states extend similar laws to dating partners, and 12 states include temporary restraining orders. (RELATED: Supreme Court Declines To Block Illinois’ So-Called ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban)

Lawyers for Zackey Rahimi, who was tried in court in 2020 for a violent altercation he had with his girlfriend, encouraged the justices to let the lower court opinion stand after the ruling last year, according to the outlet.

Rahimi’s lawyer, J. Matthew Wright, said lower courts are “just beginning to grapple” with the aftereffects of the decision, so the Supreme Court should stay out for now, according to CNN.

