‘Suicide Mission’: Handful Of People Who Went Down To Titanic Recount Terrifying Trip

As the daring search-and-rescue continues for the missing submersible that went to explore the Titanic wreckage, a handful of people who successfully made the trip have recounted the terrifying ordeal.

CEO of OceanGate Expeditions Stockton Rush is one of five individuals lost in the Atlantic Ocean after a dive to see the wreckage went awry Sunday, with officials losing contact with the submersible less than two hours after the initial dive. A race to find the submersible is moving against the clock as oxygen is slated to run out by Thursday.

Sixty-year-old Arthur Loibl made the trip in August of 2021, diving down more than 12,000 feet to see the infamous wreckage. Loibl made the $110,000 trip with French Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and Rush.

“I was incredibly lucky back then,” Loibl told the German outlet Bild.

“It was a suicide mission back then,” Loibl recounted. “The first submarine didn’t work, then a dive at 1,600 meters had to be abandoned.” Loibl said the submersible finally launched five hours late after a series of electrical issues. Loibl said individuals who go on the journey have to be tough.

“You need strong nerves, you mustn’t be claustrophobic and you have to be able to sit cross-legged for ten hours,” he told the outlet. “It must be hell down there. There’s only 2.50 meters of space, it’s four degrees, there’s no chair, no toilet.”

But Loibl isn’t the only one to make the trip and speak about it. Reporter Michael Guillen traveled in a Russian submarine to the wreckage site more than two decades ago, explaining that his submersible got caught on the Titanic itself and nearly trapped the crew. (RELATED: CEO Of Missing Submersible Once Complained Of ‘Obscenely Safe’ Regulations)

“When the Titanic sank, it broke into two pieces, the bow section went straight down. The stern did a somersault,” Guillen told Sky News. “And so it exposed it when it landed on the bottom, it exposed the propeller. So when we toured the bow, there was no problem. There was a moment of silence we had just for the sake of the victims there.”

“I wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone.” Former ABC News science editor Dr. Michael Guillen recounts perilous experience when the Russian submersible he was aboard got trapped in the Titanic’s propellor while exploring the wreckage for a report. https://t.co/BhGfQ3RShT pic.twitter.com/vPIiWUbp17 — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2023

Guillen said he soon noticed a giant propeller that was getting closer to the submersible.

“I remarked to myself how shiny it was, because it’s got brass, and so it doesn’t corrode the way the rest of the Titanic has. And as that happened, as I was just dazzled by this giant propeller, I noticed we were speeding up and that seemed strange to me, I thought we should be slowing down.”

Guillen explained that a fast underwater current caused their craft to hit the blades.

“We … became trapped behind the blades of the propeller and not only did we feel the collision, but also huge pieces of the Titanic started falling down on us. And we knew we were in trouble,” Guillen recounted. “This voice in my head actually said to me, and I’ll never forget these words, ‘this is how it’s going to end for you.'”

“By the grace of God, and by the skill of our pilot, who was a former MiG pilot … he was able to finally extricate us after the better part of an hour,” he added.

“It’s an experience that I’ll never forget in my life and my heart goes out to these people who are lost. Just, I’m just so sick to my stomach to think of those poor people down there,” he added tearfully.