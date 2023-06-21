Teachers Union Head Randi Weingarten Appointed To DHS School Safety Board

The president of the nation’s second largest teachers union, Randi Weingarten, was appointed Wednesday to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) school safety board, the Daily Caller learned first.

Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers (AFT), was appointed with 20 other members to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council (HSAPC). The board will be advising on school safety and more.

“Leaders of our academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping us counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland,” DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. (RELATED: Teachers Union Boss Raked In Massive Six-Figure Salary While Fighting To Close Schools)

“The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead. I am grateful to each of the twenty Council members I am appointing today for their willingness to serve, and I look forward to receiving their guidance and recommendations,” Mayorkas added.

“The HSAPC will provide advice and recommendations in response to taskings by the Secretary on matters that may relate to, but are not limited to: Safety and security, including prevention, response, mitigation, recovery, and other emergency management and preparedness measures. Improving coordination and sharing of actionable threat and security-related information, including threats of violence as well as targeted violence and terrorism prevention. Methods to develop career opportunities to support a 21st century DHS workforce. Enhancing and expanding research opportunities, such as the DHS Science and Technology Centers of Excellence and DHS/National Security Agency joint Centers of Academic Excellence.”

Weingarten’s appointment sparked quick backlash from members of both the House and Senate. (RELATED: Randi Weingarten Poised To Rake In Thousands From Taxpayers In Union Pension Deal, Analysis Finds)

Virginia Republican Rep. Ben Cline said, “Randi Weingarten chose appeasing teacher unions over getting students back in the classroom during the pandemic. Now, math and reading scores for the Nation’s 13-year-olds are at the worst decline in decades. Why is DHS rewarding bad policy?”

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said Weingarten “is the last person who should be advising anyone on school safety.” (RELATED: Teachers Union Head Says Biden, Harris ‘Really Care About People’ In Official 2024 Endorsement)

Weingarten has faced a lot of criticism over school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and testified to a House Oversight Subcommittee about the way she handled it.

Weingarten testified that President Joe Biden’s transition team reached out to the AFT to discuss reopening guidelines, and AFT and another union viewed the guidelines ahead of their public release.