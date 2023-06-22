REPORT: Army Ranger Accused of Mass Shooting Took Mushrooms, Thought World Was Ending

A U.S. Army specialist accused of killing two women at a Washington music festival, was allegedly under the influence of mushrooms and believed the world was ending, according to the Oregonian.

The suspect, identified as Spc. James Kelly, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and assault, along with a charge of domestic violence assault in Grant County Superior Court, according to The Oregonian.

On the day of the incident, Kelly and his girlfriend, Lily Luksich, attended the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheater. The suspect allegedly told police he was under the influence of psychedelic mushrooms after the incident, the outlet reported.

After allegedly consuming the mushrooms, Kelly began hallucinating that the world was about to end and retrieved a handgun from his truck at their campsite, court documents cited by the outlet claim. He then allegedly shot to death two passersby, Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26.

Following the initial shooting, Kelly allegedly shot Andrew Cuadra, who was in stable condition as of Thursday. A worker, Lori Williams, also sustained injuries. After allegedly firing at a sheriff’s office drone, Kelly allegedly shot Luksich in the foot and upper leg before discarding her phone as she tried to call 911. Luksich has since been released from the hospital, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Texas Shooter Was Discharged From US Army After Three Months Over ‘Physical Or Mental Conditions,’ Pentagon Says)

The suspect was later shot by undercover detective Edgar Salazar. He was taken into custody. Kelly is scheduled to appear in court July 5, the report said.