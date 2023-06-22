Clinton-Appointed Judge Strikes Down Florida Ban On Medicaid Payments For Sex Changes

A federal judge struck down Florida’s prohibition on Medicaid coverage for sex-change treatments, a rule previously set up by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Robert Hinkle, a U.S. District Judge appointed by former President Bill Clinton, ruled that Florida’s ban on Affordable Care Act coverage for puberty blockers and hormone therapy for people in Florida violated equal protection rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Hinkle called the rule “purposeful discrimination” and said the ban was instituted by DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature “for political reasons.”

“There are those who believe that cisgender individuals properly adhere to their natal sex and that transgender individuals have inappropriately chosen a contrary gender identity,” wrote Hinkle in his ruling. “This view is wrong… pushing individuals away from their transgender identity is not a legitimate state interest.”

In much of the developed world, including many Scandinavian countries, sex change interventions for minors are seen as lacking evidence and as largely experimental treatments. Additionally, pioneers in gender dysphoria treatment have come out against modern philosophies that emphasize immediately “affirming” gender-confused minors, while experts have repeatedly poked holes in much of the scholarship claiming child sex changes are medically necessary.

Hinkle’s decision comes after another ruling he made two weeks ago, where he temporarily overturned a new Florida law that prevented three minors from receiving puberty blockers and hormone treatment, after their parents sued the state on the children’s behalf. (RELATED: Norway Decides ‘Gender Affirming Care’ Is ‘Not Evidence Based’)

Florida Medicaid Ruling by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

Gov. DeSantis had previously signed a new law that would ban any type of sex change treatment for minors.

“This will permanently outlaw the mutilation of minors. They’re trying to do sex change operations on minors, giving them puberty blockers and doing things that are irreversible to them,” DeSantis said at the bill signing in May.

DeSantis had also signed two other bills on the issue – one requiring people to use public restrooms based on their biological sex, and the other aimed at preventing children from attending drag shows or other adult events.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.