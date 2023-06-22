Former President Donald Trump’s indictment has served as a major distraction in the body politic these past weeks. Conservatives are consumed with rightful outrage at the politicization of the Justice Department, while liberals foam at the mouth in anticipation of their years-long fever dream finally becoming reality. The emotion drives headlines on both sides of the aisle, but it obscures everything that’s going on just below the surface.
There Are Actually 7 Races Going On In The Republican Primary
ANALYSIS
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: